Barclays Reiterates Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vistry Group is 906.85. The forecasts range from a low of 731.24 to a high of $1,239.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.72% from its latest reported closing price of 826.50.

The projected annual revenue for Vistry Group is 3,758MM, an increase of 37.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

Vistry Group Maintains 6.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistry Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTY is 0.33%, an increase of 48.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.36% to 38,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,255K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 12.43% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,197K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,289K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing an increase of 32.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 67.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,463K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 34.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 48.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,846K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 35.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 70.16% over the last quarter.

