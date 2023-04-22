Barclays Reiterates Victrex (LSE:VCT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Victrex (LSE:VCT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victrex is $2,017.56. The forecasts range from a low of $1,535.20 to a high of $2,425.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1,660.00.

The projected annual revenue for Victrex is $376MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victrex. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCT is 0.21%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 15,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,835K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 7.12% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,370K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares, representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 6.32% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,671K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,532K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,061K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 2.07% over the last quarter.

