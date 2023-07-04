Barclays Reiterates S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.84% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for S4 Capital is 267.13. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 109.84% from its latest reported closing price of 127.30.

The projected annual revenue for S4 Capital is 1,149MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in S4 Capital. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFOR is 0.28%, a decrease of 23.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 90,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 14,617K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,943K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 25.43% over the last quarter.

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 12,000K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,500K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 13.88% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 9,189K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMWX - Templeton World Fund holds 8,235K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,642K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 18.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,228K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 30.69% over the last quarter.

