Barclays Reiterates Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.93% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Auto Trader Group is $0.40. The forecasts range from a low of $0.39 to a high of $0.41. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.93% from its latest reported closing price of $598.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,841K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTO by 6.49% over the last quarter.

VIRTUS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - VIRTUS STRATEGIC ALLOCATION SERIES holds 72K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIHP - Dimensional International High Profitability ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 35.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTO by 7.52% over the last quarter.

BGICF2 - Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund Class 2 holds 832K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTO by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio - I Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Trader Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTO is 0.28%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 154,649K shares.

