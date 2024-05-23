News & Insights

Barclays PLC Releases New Fixed-Rate Callable Notes

May 23, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the issuance of three sets of fixed-rate senior callable notes under its Debt Issuance Programme, with maturity dates ranging from 2028 to 2035 and interest rates between 1.233% and 1.909%. The final terms of these notes, totaling JPY 52.6 billion, are now available for potential investors to review. The release emphasizes the importance of reading the disclaimer and compliance requirements before accessing the full documents.

