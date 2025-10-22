Barclays Maintains Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.50% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is $91.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.79 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of $83.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,582MM, a decrease of 13.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.26%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 454,636K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 17,537K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,534K shares , representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,063K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,758K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,165K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,843K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,527K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,417K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 8.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,014K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,737K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 4.26% over the last quarter.

