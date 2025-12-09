Barclays Maintains Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Pilgrim's Pride (NasdaqGS:PPC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.57% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim's Pride is $45.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 19.57% from its latest reported closing price of $38.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim's Pride is 15,079MM, a decrease of 17.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim's Pride. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.12%, an increase of 18.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 61,021K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,482K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,776K shares , representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 77.24% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,884K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 78.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 149.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,553K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares , representing a decrease of 39.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 84.31% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,535K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,459K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 90.21% over the last quarter.

