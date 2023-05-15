Barclays Maintains MongoDB Inc - (MDB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of MongoDB Inc - (NASDAQ:MDB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.20% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MongoDB Inc - is 257.79. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.20% from its latest reported closing price of 263.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MongoDB Inc - is 1,594MM, an increase of 24.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1160 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.36%, an increase of 17.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 77,402K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,594K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,696K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 44.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,588K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing an increase of 35.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 79.34% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,756K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,411K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 82.37% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,111K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 25.57% over the last quarter.

MongoDB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

See all MongoDB Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.