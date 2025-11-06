Barclays Maintains LegalZoom.com (LZ) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of LegalZoom.com (NasdaqGS:LZ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.78% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LegalZoom.com is $11.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.78% from its latest reported closing price of $10.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LegalZoom.com is 767MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in LegalZoom.com. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 10.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZ is 0.28%, an increase of 12.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 175,967K shares. The put/call ratio of LZ is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 28,626K shares representing 15.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management IX holds 16,396K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gpi Capital holds 9,542K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,561K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,984K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,002K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares , representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.