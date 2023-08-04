Barclays Maintains Kontoor Brands (KTB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.48% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kontoor Brands is 51.87. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from its latest reported closing price of 47.82.

The projected annual revenue for Kontoor Brands is 2,641MM, an increase of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kontoor Brands. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTB is 0.15%, a decrease of 30.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.81% to 76,013K shares. The put/call ratio of KTB is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 10,778K shares representing 19.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,785K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 9,202K shares representing 16.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,283K shares, representing an increase of 64.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 94.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,601K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,996K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,237K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online.

