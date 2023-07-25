Barclays Maintains Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 216.73% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences is 12.50. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 216.73% from its latest reported closing price of 3.94.

The projected annual revenue for Kodiak Sciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOD is 0.04%, a decrease of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 43,673K shares. The put/call ratio of KOD is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 17,310K shares representing 33.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,082K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 22.13% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 1,017K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 990K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 59.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 123.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 980K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, Kodiak is focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Its ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, its bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and the company is expanding its early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA.

