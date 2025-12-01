Barclays Maintains Kilroy Realty (KRC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.46% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty is $42.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.46% from its latest reported closing price of $42.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kilroy Realty is 1,200MM, an increase of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.24%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 164,873K shares. The put/call ratio of KRC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 15,145K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,710K shares , representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 9.79% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 8,483K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares , representing an increase of 77.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 357.96% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 4,288K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,234K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 47.80% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,177K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,209K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.