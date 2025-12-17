Barclays Maintains Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGM:IOVA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 235.26% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is $8.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 235.26% from its latest reported closing price of $2.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 392MM, an increase of 56.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOVA is 0.06%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.94% to 238,119K shares. The put/call ratio of IOVA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 28,967K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 10,542K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,295K shares , representing an increase of 21.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 36.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,464K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,652K shares , representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 9,117K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,820K shares , representing a decrease of 29.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 7,618K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing an increase of 54.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 143.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.