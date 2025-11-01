Barclays Maintains Illumina (ILMN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Illumina (NasdaqGS:ILMN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.60% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Illumina is $114.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.60% from its latest reported closing price of $123.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is 6,297MM, an increase of 46.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILMN is 0.25%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 194,062K shares. The put/call ratio of ILMN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,645K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,899K shares , representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 4.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,156K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 13.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,846K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 4,723K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,633K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,164K shares , representing a decrease of 54.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 40.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.