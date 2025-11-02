Barclays Maintains Fox (FOX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Fox (NasdaqGS:FOX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.23% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fox is $56.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.26 to a high of $69.33. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.23% from its latest reported closing price of $58.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fox is 15,434MM, a decrease of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOX is 0.13%, an increase of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 146,021K shares. The put/call ratio of FOX is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 7,309K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,099K shares , representing a decrease of 38.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 30.12% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 6,458K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,994K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 6,226K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,568K shares , representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 5.12% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,284K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342K shares , representing a decrease of 38.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 31.60% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 5,208K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 9.56% over the last quarter.

