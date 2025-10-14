Barclays Maintains DTE Energy (DTE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is $146.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 3.34% from its latest reported closing price of $141.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is 15,861MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,660 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.22%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 214,013K shares. The put/call ratio of DTE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,134K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,612K shares , representing a decrease of 31.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 33.01% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,299K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,757K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 18.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,990K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 7.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,891K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 12.92% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 5,261K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company.

