Barclays Maintains Crown Castle (CCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.80% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crown Castle is $117.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from its latest reported closing price of $90.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Castle is 7,277MM, an increase of 13.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Castle. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCI is 0.40%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 481,745K shares. The put/call ratio of CCI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 35,837K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,323K shares , representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,185K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,008K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,606K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,005K shares , representing a decrease of 39.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 90.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,843K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,587K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 53.66% over the last quarter.

