Barclays Maintains Copart (CPRT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Copart (NasdaqGS:CPRT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.31% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Copart is $58.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.31% from its latest reported closing price of $41.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Copart is 4,931MM, an increase of 5.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54, an increase of 101.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copart. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRT is 0.34%, an increase of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 950,067K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 40,175K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,939K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 58.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,936K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 21.22% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 25,275K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,511K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 30.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,954K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,361K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,123K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,462K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 49.90% over the last quarter.

