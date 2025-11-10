Barclays Maintains Consolidated Edison (ED) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.47% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Consolidated Edison is $106.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.47% from its latest reported closing price of $98.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Consolidated Edison is 15,083MM, a decrease of 9.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,055 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Edison. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ED is 0.18%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 283,869K shares. The put/call ratio of ED is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,607K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,148K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ED by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,271K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,369K shares , representing a decrease of 30.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ED by 36.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,227K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,626K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ED by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,797K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,230K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ED by 14.22% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,951K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,602K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ED by 13.39% over the last quarter.

