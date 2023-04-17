Barclays Maintains Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Confluent, Inc. is $29.63. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from its latest reported closing price of $24.85.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent, Inc. is $782MM, an increase of 33.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,895K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 98.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 4,899.63% over the last quarter.

WMLIX - Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund Class I Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LCIAX - Siit Large Cap Index Fund - holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 12.27% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 58.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 43.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent, Inc.. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.24%, a decrease of 22.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.67% to 155,891K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

