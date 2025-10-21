Barclays Maintains Commerce.com (CMRC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Commerce.com (NasdaqGM:CMRC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commerce.com is $7.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 54.23% from its latest reported closing price of $4.85 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce.com. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRC is 0.10%, an increase of 33.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 64,059K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 7,977K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares , representing an increase of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 4,560K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares , representing an increase of 41.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRC by 32.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,058K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,036K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRC by 3.19% over the last quarter.

potrero capital research holds 1,707K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRC by 58.44% over the last quarter.

