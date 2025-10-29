Barclays Maintains Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (NasdaqGS:CHKP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.19% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is $227.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.97 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from its latest reported closing price of $197.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is 2,603MM, a decrease of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.35%, an increase of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 89,151K shares. The put/call ratio of CHKP is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,170K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares , representing an increase of 21.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 82.64% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,231K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boston Partners holds 2,936K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares , representing a decrease of 17.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 68.83% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,611K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares , representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 33.37% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,602K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 12.02% over the last quarter.

