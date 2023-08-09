Barclays Maintains BWX Technologies (BWXT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is 74.20. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.25% from its latest reported closing price of 73.29.

The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is 2,415MM, an increase of 3.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.36%, a decrease of 18.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 109,174K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,702K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 5.73% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,352K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,249K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,868K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares, representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 7.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,531K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 2,820K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 5.06% over the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies Inc. provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.

