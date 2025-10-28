Barclays Maintains Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bed Bath & Beyond is $11.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from its latest reported closing price of $8.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond is 4,897MM, an increase of 355.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bed Bath & Beyond. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBBY is 0.07%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.34% to 43,013K shares. The put/call ratio of BBBY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 3,631K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 6.33% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 3,568K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 23.00% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,709K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,688K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares , representing a decrease of 45.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 27.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,578K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.