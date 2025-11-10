Barclays Maintains BCE (BCE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of BCE (NYSE:BCE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.70% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for BCE is $25.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.84 to a high of $32.19. The average price target represents an increase of 11.70% from its latest reported closing price of $22.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BCE is 25,829MM, an increase of 5.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCE. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCE is 0.16%, an increase of 13.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 398,353K shares. The put/call ratio of BCE is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 56,089K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 41,307K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,328K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 4.43% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 31,636K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,848K shares , representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 40.85% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 31,083K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,249K shares , representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 20.82% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 23,602K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,681K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 146.78% over the last quarter.

