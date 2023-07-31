Barclays Maintains Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.76% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing is 235.50. The forecasts range from a low of 177.76 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.76% from its latest reported closing price of 247.27.

The projected annual revenue for Automatic Data Processing is 19,387MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADP is 0.46%, an increase of 14.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 353,379K shares. The put/call ratio of ADP is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,828K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,611K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,669K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,590K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 9,399K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,963K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 90.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,030K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,441K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,021K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

