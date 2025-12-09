Barclays Initiates Coverage of Zoetis (ZTS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.87% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zoetis is $170.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.87% from its latest reported closing price of $118.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoetis is 9,657MM, an increase of 2.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoetis. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZTS is 0.35%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 458,896K shares. The put/call ratio of ZTS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 15,893K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,893K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,727K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,637K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,443K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,138K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,081K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,541K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,890K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 13.06% over the last quarter.

