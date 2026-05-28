Barclays Initiates Coverage of Sutro Biopharma (STRO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Sutro Biopharma (NasdaqGM:STRO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.40% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is $33.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.40% from its latest reported closing price of $29.69 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is 172MM, an increase of 68.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 28.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.35%, an increase of 320.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 171.14% to 14,394K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,252K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,070K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 178.87% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,063K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 80.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 953.91% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 873K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 45.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 278.26% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 801K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.