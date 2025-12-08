Barclays Initiates Coverage of South Bow (SOBO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.23% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for South Bow is $27.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.55 to a high of $33.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.23% from its latest reported closing price of $27.74 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Bow. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOBO is 0.25%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 181,237K shares. The put/call ratio of SOBO is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 22,586K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,526K shares , representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,388K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,396K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 2.12% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 11,661K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,819K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,132K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,816K shares , representing a decrease of 40.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 26.52% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 7,053K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 99.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 43,379.98% over the last quarter.

