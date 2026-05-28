Barclays Initiates Coverage of Snap-on (SNA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.91% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Snap-on is $397.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $467.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.91% from its latest reported closing price of $372.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Snap-on is 4,847MM, a decrease of 7.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,069 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap-on. This is an decrease of 285 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNA is 0.14%, an increase of 23.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.36% to 55,581K shares. The put/call ratio of SNA is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,369K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,666K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,033K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,655K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing a decrease of 21.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 35.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,654K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 39.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.