Barclays Initiates Coverage of RB Global (RBA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of RB Global (NYSE:RBA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.41% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for RB Global is $99.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.65 to a high of $111.86. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.41% from its latest reported closing price of $103.94 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for RB Global is 1,898MM, a decrease of 59.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in RB Global. This is an decrease of 211 owner(s) or 27.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBA is 0.19%, an increase of 31.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 202,876K shares. The put/call ratio of RBA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 13,308K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,241K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,892K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 2.74% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 8,813K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,702K shares , representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,412K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 6,246K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,642K shares , representing a decrease of 38.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 61.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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