Barclays Initiates Coverage of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:PHAT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 54.03% from its latest reported closing price of $14.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 263MM, an increase of 79.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAT is 0.22%, an increase of 17.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 69,842K shares. The put/call ratio of PHAT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 12,466K shares representing 17.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 7,465K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,081K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing an increase of 55.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 144.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,865K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,140K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 3,497K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

