Barclays Initiates Coverage of Nova (NVMI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Nova (NasdaqGS:NVMI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.89% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nova is $483.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $282.24 to a high of $551.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.89% from its latest reported closing price of $432.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nova is 816MM, a decrease of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 19.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVMI is 0.27%, an increase of 33.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.92% to 23,098K shares. The put/call ratio of NVMI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,494K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,469K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,338K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares , representing a decrease of 45.13%.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,204K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,165K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

