Barclays Initiates Coverage of MP Materials (MP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.54% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for MP Materials is $81.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.37 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.54% from its latest reported closing price of $61.74 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MP Materials is 1,490MM, an increase of 328.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in MP Materials. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 23.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.14%, an increase of 39.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 147,788K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 14,861K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,874K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,770K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,589K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares , representing an increase of 38.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,795K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 86.89% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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