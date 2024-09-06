Barclays Initiates Coverage of MicroStrategy (MSTR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of MicroStrategy (NasdaqGS:MSTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.96% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for MicroStrategy is $44.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.29 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 62.96% from its latest reported closing price of $119.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MicroStrategy is 540MM, an increase of 12.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 969 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroStrategy. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.39%, an increase of 42.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 10,677K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,726K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 20.86% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 824K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 45.54% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 611K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 18.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 499K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 378K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

