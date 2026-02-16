Barclays Initiates Coverage of Microchip Technology (MCHP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Microchip Technology (NasdaqGS:MCHP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.36% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is $84.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.36% from its latest reported closing price of $78.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is 9,451MM, an increase of 116.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an decrease of 218 owner(s) or 10.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHP is 0.26%, an increase of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 612,633K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,363K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,998K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,395K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,268K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,943K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 15,208K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,234K shares , representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,308K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,453K shares , representing a decrease of 28.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 34.45% over the last quarter.

