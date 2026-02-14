Barclays Initiates Coverage of Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock (MCHPP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:MCHPP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.90% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $73.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.85 to a high of $86.99. The average price target represents an increase of 6.90% from its latest reported closing price of $68.80 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHPP is 0.36%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 51,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,881K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,004K shares , representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 2.32% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 4,333K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,244K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,890K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,703K shares , representing a decrease of 20.88%.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,411K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 2,916K shares. No change in the last quarter.

