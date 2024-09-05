Barclays Initiates Coverage of MetLife (WBAG:METL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of MetLife (WBAG:METL) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 2,131 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METL is 0.26%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 621,588K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 56,353K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,509K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METL by 2.28% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 40,686K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,178K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,593K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METL by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,655K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,956K shares , representing a decrease of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METL by 88.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,139K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,279K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METL by 84.99% over the last quarter.

