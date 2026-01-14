Barclays Initiates Coverage of IDACORP (IDA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.11% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for IDACORP is $142.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.11% from its latest reported closing price of $132.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IDACORP is 1,760MM, a decrease of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDACORP. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDA is 0.25%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 69,026K shares. The put/call ratio of IDA is 3.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,324K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 7.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,902K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 12.13% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,759K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Reaves W H holds 1,701K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 0.18% over the last quarter.

