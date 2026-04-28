Barclays Initiates Coverage of Emera (EMA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Emera (NYSE:EMA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.69% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Emera is $54.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.39 to a high of $60.37. The average price target represents an increase of 2.69% from its latest reported closing price of $52.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emera is 8,231MM, a decrease of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emera. This is an decrease of 107 owner(s) or 37.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMA is 0.22%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.17% to 153,791K shares. The put/call ratio of EMA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 19,776K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,384K shares , representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 88.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 17,955K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,925K shares , representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 1.59% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 12,839K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,174K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 4.79% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 11,811K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,301K shares , representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 7,700K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,718K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 45.42% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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