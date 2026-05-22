Barclays Initiates Coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.15% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is $11.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from its latest reported closing price of $10.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs is 22,905MM, an increase of 21.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is an decrease of 211 owner(s) or 26.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.11%, an increase of 32.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 524,943K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 25,594K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 25,179K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 20,746K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,358K shares , representing an increase of 40.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 19,244K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,416K shares , representing a decrease of 16.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 39.85% over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 14,899K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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