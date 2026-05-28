Barclays Initiates Coverage of CarGurus (CARG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of CarGurus (NasdaqGS:CARG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.59% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for CarGurus is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 30.59% from its latest reported closing price of $28.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CarGurus is 3,120MM, an increase of 232.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarGurus. This is an decrease of 198 owner(s) or 34.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARG is 0.21%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 90,918K shares. The put/call ratio of CARG is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,946K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,974K shares , representing a decrease of 34.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 89.99% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,635K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,497K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company.

Prevatt Capital holds 2,475K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,333K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.