Barclays Initiates Coverage of Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.20% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable is $34.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.65 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 20.20% from its latest reported closing price of $28.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable is 6,946MM, an increase of 51.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 13.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.15%, an increase of 26.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.71% to 106,229K shares. The put/call ratio of BEPC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 10,094K shares.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,180K shares.

Parnassus Investments holds 3,910K shares.

Legal & General Group holds 3,283K shares.

Rare Infrastructure holds 2,895K shares.

Brookfield Renewable Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

