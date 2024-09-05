Barclays Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (LSE:0HPH) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial (LSE:0HPH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is 51.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.52 GBX to a high of 66.35 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of 45.74 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is 8,801MM, an increase of 119.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HPH is 0.08%, an increase of 20.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.40% to 58,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 6,689K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,739K shares , representing a decrease of 30.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPH by 33.41% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,077K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,642K shares , representing a decrease of 30.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPH by 35.39% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 2,973K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPH by 37.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,999K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPH by 16.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,932K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPH by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.