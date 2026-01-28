Barclays Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NasdaqGS:BBIO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.86% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is $90.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.11 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from its latest reported closing price of $77.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is 586MM, an increase of 65.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.41%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 213,192K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 15,978K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,555K shares , representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 13,261K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,741K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,277K shares , representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 59.32% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,192K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,900K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,090K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 4.88% over the last quarter.

