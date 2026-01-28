Barclays Initiates Coverage of Bloom Energy (BE) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.25% Downside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy is $115.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.25% from its latest reported closing price of $165.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy is 2,803MM, an increase of 54.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 183 owner(s) or 24.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.47%, an increase of 16.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.54% to 249,148K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 29,647K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,306K shares , representing a decrease of 52.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 115.59% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,818K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,977K shares , representing an increase of 49.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 456.64% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8,039K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing an increase of 53.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 590.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,396K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 13.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,078K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 16.97% over the last quarter.

