Barclays Initiates Coverage of Barrick Mining (B) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.30% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Barrick Mining is $62.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.92 to a high of $78.80. The average price target represents an increase of 52.30% from its latest reported closing price of $41.28 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Barrick Mining is 1,423MM, a decrease of 92.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Mining. This is an decrease of 187 owner(s) or 15.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B is 0.28%, an increase of 35.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.90% to 1,093,148K shares. The put/call ratio of B is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 66,918K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,423K shares , representing an increase of 17.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 64,310K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,674K shares , representing a decrease of 30.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 47,425K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,836K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 45,519K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 39,599K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,667K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 12.11% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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