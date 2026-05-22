Barclays Initiates Coverage of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.72% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Agnico Eagle Mines is $264.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.64 to a high of $318.72. The average price target represents an increase of 48.72% from its latest reported closing price of $177.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Agnico Eagle Mines is 6,077MM, a decrease of 55.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agnico Eagle Mines. This is an decrease of 217 owner(s) or 16.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEM is 0.45%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.93% to 339,988K shares. The put/call ratio of AEM is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,626K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,338K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 21.68% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 21,213K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,225K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,031K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,659K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 83.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 13,737K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 12,617K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,881K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 32.39% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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