Barclays Initiates Coverage of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:FDMT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 292.71% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is $33.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 292.71% from its latest reported closing price of $8.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is 1MM, an increase of 1,070.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDMT is 0.04%, an increase of 48.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 42,540K shares. The put/call ratio of FDMT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 4,629K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,563K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,128K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 109.37% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,000K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,753K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.