Barclays Downgrades R1 RCM (RCM)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for R1 RCM (NasdaqGS:RCM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.66% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for R1 RCM is 16.50. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.66% from its latest reported closing price of 14.39.

The projected annual revenue for R1 RCM is 2,712MM, an increase of 20.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in R1 RCM. This is an increase of 571 owner(s) or 11,420.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCM is 0.34%, a decrease of 46.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33,598.22% to 294,934K shares. The put/call ratio of RCM is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. holds 94,409K shares representing 22.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 9,605K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares, representing an increase of 51.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 44.82% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 9,104K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,267K shares, representing a decrease of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 42.01% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,343K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,276K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 37.53% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 7,125K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing an increase of 84.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 101.10% over the last quarter.

R1 RCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

R1 RCM Inc. is an American revenue cycle management company servicing hospitals, health systems and physician groups across the United States.

